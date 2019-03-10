Yana Kunitskaya Suffers Broken Nose In UFC Fight Against Marion Reneau

Yana Kunitskaya suffered a brutal injury to her face late Saturday night in a win over Marion Reneau at UFC Wichita.

Kunitskaya got her nose smashed in, and the aftermath was absolutely brutal. Her face got rearranged. Yet, she somehow still found a way to win the fight.

Yana Kunitskaya and Ray Sefo appear to be having a ball at the hospital while Kunitskaya gets fixed up. #UFCWichitahttps://t.co/6Sums2YAWE pic.twitter.com/EM57rla1Hb — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 10, 2019

If you showed me the pictures above, I would have immediately assumed Kunitskaya got annihilated and lost. Clearly, she’s one incredibly tough woman.

I think I would probably just die on the spot if my nose got messed up that badly. The Russian-born fighter is just on a whole different level.

We might have a new rising star in the UFC, and I’m here to watch anybody that tough. Somebody who can break their face and then win is alright in my book every day of the week.