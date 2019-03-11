Watch The 2019 Minnesota State High School All-Hockey Hair Team Video

The 2019 Minnesota State high school “All Hockey Hair Team” video has arrived, and it’s glorious.

One of the greatest new traditions in all of sports is the yearly video from “Game On! Minnesota” on YouTube breaking down the best hair in the Minnesota state tournament. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

What started as a small movement has turned into a massive event in sports every year. The 2019 video didn’t disappoint.

There’s almost too much flow to handle over in Minnesota. Watch every majestic second of this new breakdown below.

Also, for those of you who haven’t seen the ESPN special on this video series, I suggest you give it a watch. (RELATED: Is The ‘Miracle On Ice’ The Greatest Sports Moment In American History?)

It’s almost better than the actual product. Take a look below.

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not behind this hair movement. As a guy who played a little puck back in the day, I even sported a bit longer hair.

Of course, that was before it was time to grow up. Yet, pretty much every hockey player I know loves themselves some great flow.

Great hair and hockey go together like peanut butter and jelly. They were just meant to be combined. Well done on another year with another successful video.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter