Alex Rodriguez Proposed To Jennifer Lopez With $1 Million Engagement Ring

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez proposed to singer and actress Jennifer Lopez on Saturday, and she said yes.

As previously reported, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez during a trip to the Bahamas. The proposal was announced on both A-Rod's and J.Lo's Instagram accounts with a photo of a massive ring reportedly worth more than $1 million, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The diamond in the ring is estimated to be 12-15 carats, according to jewelry expert Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth: “J.Lo’s stunning engagement ring from A-Rod appears to feature a 12-15 carat diamond in a classic solitaire white gold or platinum setting. The elegant simplicity of the design allows the gorgeous, show-stopping center diamond to be the focal point.”

The ring is perfect. Everyone has been waiting for this engagement for a long time. Especially after the couple bought their new home in Malibu where they plan to spend time together as a blended family.

Rodriguez wants to have a really big wedding, a source told E News. I would be very much there for a massive wedding, but only if there are a bunch of photos to share afterward.

This will be the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Rodriguez.