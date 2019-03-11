Aaron Lewis Storms Off The Stage After Telling The Crowd To ‘Shut The F**k Up’

Aaron Lewis had no tolerance for some talkative fans during a show over the weekend.

The famous singer was performing at The Criterion in Oklahoma City Saturday night, and he wasn't happy with some people not paying attention.

“Shut the f**k up or I’m done,” a very visibly frustrated Lewis told the crowd. When they didn’t meet his demand a few moments later, he walked off the stage.

I can’t really blame Aaron Lewis here. I’ve never been in a band before or doing a show in a relatively small setting, but I imagine there’s nothing worse than chatty fans.

He gave them a chance to shut up, and they didn’t. If he doesn’t do something major, then he’s pretty much telling the world his words don’t matter.

Once you draw a line in the sand, you have to back it up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Lewis (@aaronlewismusic) on Feb 28, 2019 at 2:41pm PST

Why would anybody choose to buy tickets to a show and then just talk during the whole thing? That makes absolutely no sense at all.

If you’re going to spend the money, then you might as well listen to Lewis’ performance. Not shutting the hell up is incredibly rude.

I know Lewis probably upset people by walking off the stage, but I don’t blame him one bit.

