Antonio Brown Reacts To Being Traded To The Raiders

Antonio Brown was all smiles after being traded to the Raiders.

Brown was shipped from the Steelers to the Raiders in the early Sunday morning hours, and he couldn’t have appeared much happier.

He went on Instagram live after the massive move by doing pushups in a pool to “celebrate” his “first day as a Raider.” (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Trade For Antonio Brown, Give Him Contract Worth More Than $50 Million)

AB is so happy to be a Raider (via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/2q6wqdFkYd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2019

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Brown is pretty pumped about being on a new team. Of course, he got a fat new deal worth up to $54 million to help ease the pain of switching cities.

If that kind of cash doesn’t make you smile, then I have no idea what will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Mar 9, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

The most important part of this whole saga is that Brown is united now with Jon Gruden. That’s the kind of duo football fans have been clamoring for.

It’ll either be a disaster or it’ll be epic. Either way, the Raiders are now must-watch television in 2019.

They’ll also hopefully land “Hard Knocks” on HBO. I don’t know how they couldn’t at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Mar 9, 2019 at 9:49pm PST

We’re months away from week one of the 2019 season, and the anticipation is already killing me. What a time to be alive.

