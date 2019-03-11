Photos Of Colton Underwood Reveal How ‘The Bachelor’ Finale May End

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison may have been right when he called this year’s finale “the most dramatic finale ever.”

Colton Underwood’s journey to finding love is nearly over. The two-night live finale airs March 11 and 12, marking the end of Underwood’s dare-we-say ‘dramatic’ season.

Last week, viewers got to see the culminating scene teased in show promos of the ex-NFL player quite literally “hopping the fence” after Cassie Randolph’s surprise departure. In the episode, Colton revealed he was in love with Cassie and hoped it would be her at the end. So it’s no surprise that viewers are all guessing whether Colton will pick his next-best option on tonight’s finale, whether he will leave the show alone or whether he will fight to win Cassie back. Judging from recent photos, we’d say it’s likely the latter. (RELATED: Colton’s The Bachelor Finale Was Just Spoiled By Gym Photos)

Photos of Underwood leaving a California gym with singer Jake Miller and actor Gregg Sulkin were recently released. The photos aren’t anything exciting. However, it is important to note that Sulkin is dating Randolph’s sister Michelle. Coincidence? Maybe. But probably not.

Many of the show promos have also revealed signs that Colton won’t be getting down on one knee. An empty engagement ring box. No fantasy-suite date for remaining contestant Hannah G. Colton looking nervous, waiting outside other remaining contestant Tayshia’s room. A statement from “The Bachelor” exec Robert Mills comparing tonight’s finale to that of Arie Luyendyk Jr., Jason Mesnick, Juan Pablo [Galavis] and more. “This one’s crazy,” Mills told ET. “Everyone will be talking about it.”

If you thought last week was intense just wait until this Monday & Tuesday. The end is near. #TheBachelor — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 10, 2019

“The Bachelor” Season 23 finale begins tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Here’s to hoping Chris Harrison lives up to his word.