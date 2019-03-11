Sherrod Brown Thinks He Has The Best Chance To Beat Trump, But He Already Dropped Out

Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown asserted that he was the best candidate to beat President Donald Trump in 2020 in a Monday interview on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes,” despite having announced that he will not be running.

“I think that there is a recognition that if I were the nominee, I would have perhaps the best chance to beat Trump,” Brown said.

“But I think that if this dignity of work theme — I want people — I want our candidates to think about the general election and how you’re going to win the general election and if they start talking to workers, of course, we played a Progressive base and against NAFTA and the bankruptcy bill and a whole bunch of issues as a Progressive but we have to talk to workers.”

Both Brown and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced they would not participate in the 2020 Democratic primary last week, but Brown was best liked by the progressive wing of the party.

“Connie and I have spent the last few months traveling around the country to make dignity of work a centerpiece of Democrats’ 2020 campaign, and we are so grateful to everyone who has welcomed us into their communities and into their lives,” Brown said, referencing his wife, Connie Schultz.

“We’ve seen candidates begin taking up the dignity of work fight, and we have seen voters across the country demanding it — because the dignity of work is a value that unites all of us.”