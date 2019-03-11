It’s Official: DNC To Host Annual Convention In A Place Hillary Passed Over

It’s official: Milwaukee has bested contenders Houston and Miami to host the 2019 Democratic National Convention.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is expected to announce the decision Monday from Milwaukee. (RELATED: DNC Chair Tom Perez Does Complete 180 On AG Jeff Sessions: Firing Him Was ‘Worse Than Watergate’)

Milwaukee beats out Houston and Miami to host the DNC convention in July 2020 — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) March 11, 2019

Some noted that Wisconsin, once a Democratic stronghold, was one of the key states that delivered the White House to President Donald Trump. The DNC’s decision to go there may be an effort to prevent that from becoming a trend.

The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer explained, “The Democratic National Committee’s decision will take the party to the heart of the working-class upper Midwest that delivered President Donald Trump to the White House. Before 2016, Republicans hadn’t won Wisconsin since 1984.”

It will be the first time in more than a century that Democrats gather in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate. Milwaukee also will be one the smallest cities to host a presidential convention — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) March 11, 2019

Some conservatives took the opportunity to jab at 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, whom many believe could have turned the tables is she had chosen to campaign in Wisconsin.

So we know Hillary won’t be going. https://t.co/1UrDbQdoVE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2019

Hillary will finally visit Wisconsin! https://t.co/m4JG1I2a8Q — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 11, 2019

That’s one way to get Hillary to finally go there, and for Dems to pretend they care about flyover country. https://t.co/9VL5eOy5fP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 11, 2019

PLEASE FORGIVE US FOR IGNORING YOU LAST TIME, WISCONSIN https://t.co/dcrodtWeGe — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 11, 2019

I guess it takes a convention to get a Democrat presidential candidate to Wisconsin #dncconvention — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 11, 2019

The Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter saw it coming.

Now that D’s have chosen Milwaukee as their convention city, how long before running R joke will be: “at least that means the Democratic nominee will spend more time in WI than Hillary did?” — amy walter (@amyewalter) March 11, 2019

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who announced her presidential campaign last month, appeared to take a similar swipe at Clinton when she announced that she would make her first campaign stop in Wisconsin. She then called the former Secretary of State to apologize for the slight.

