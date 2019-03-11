Watch Big Ten Network ‘The Journey’ Segment On Ethan Happ

The Big Ten Network recently dropped an awesome video of Wisconsin star Ethan Happ.

“The Journey” clip dropped Sunday, and is just another great reminder of how awesome Happ has been for my school and program.

The best part of the short video is when an old story is told about how former coach Bo Ryan predicted years ago that the Badgers center would be a star.

He certainly wasn’t wrong. Watch the awesome video below.

There were big shoes to fill when @EthanHapp22 arrived at Wisconsin. Thanks to major personal growth and development on the court, the @BadgerMBB senior is now the one leaving big shoes to fill for whoever comes next.@BTNJourney – Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/wEt6zBmMpW — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2019

It’s really beyond words the kind of impact Happ has had on Wisconsin the past few years. I honestly don’t know where we’d be as a team if he wasn’t around to play ball for us. (RELATED: Wisconsin Blows Out Iowa 65-45, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Big Dunk)

I’m not sure there’s a more important player to his team than the fifth-year senior is to Wisconsin.

We literally would get run out of the gym by some teams if he wasn’t around. With him on the floor, we can hang with anybody.

I have no idea what is ahead for Happ and the rest of the squad. We’ve got at least two games left, and we need to make the most of them.

No matter how this journey ends, his legacy won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Major props to him for everything he’s done.

