March Madness Is Set To Get Underway. Here Are Some Big Predictions For The Conference Tournaments

The greatest time of the year is officially here.

March Madness officially gets underway this week with all of the Power Five conferences holding their respective conference tournaments. The Big Ten, Pac 12, ACC, Big 12, and SEC all take center stage this week, with a lot on the line. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Ohio State 73-67 In Overtime Thriller)

Let’s start the predictions. Who you got in the #SEC tournament championship? pic.twitter.com/3pT5xJTINK — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) March 10, 2019



While conference tournaments don’t generate quite the hype that the NCAA tournament does, many teams are already in a do-or-die position. One of them is my beloved Alabama Crimson Tide, who probably need at least one win in the SEC tournament to make the big dance, following a disappointing regular season. (RELATED: SEC Basketball Preview: The Best Teams From The Best Conference)

However, even if things aren’t going well for your favorite program, this week is the start of a brand new season. That’s the beauty of March for college basketball. Every team is one nine- or 10-game-winning streak away from a national title.

So, without further ado here are the brackets and surefire predictions for all Power Five conference tournaments:

The Big Ten:

Bracket

Title Game Prediction: Michigan over Wisconsin

The ACC:

Bracket

Title Game Prediction: North Carolina over Virginia

The Pac 12:

Bracket

Title Game Prediction: Washington over Utah

The Big 12:

Bracket

Title Game Prediction: Kansas over Kansas State

The SEC:

Bracket

Title Game Prediction: Kentucky over Auburn

Bruce Pearl juicing up the crowd and waving his towel around in excitement after Auburn takes out No. 5 Tennessee. March! pic.twitter.com/ZnwD90CgF2 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 9, 2019



So, there you have it. This week leading up to selection Sunday ushers in the most hectic few weeks in all of sports.

I can’t wait to grab some cold beer and take it all in. You should too.

