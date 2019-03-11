VOTE: Who Is Your Favorite Irish President?

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, people are gearing up across the United States for a full day of green beer, corned beef and cabbage and endless parades.

No matter where you go or who you are, on St. Patty’s Day everyone is Irish. Many Americans, however, continue to be Irish all the time. (RELATED: Here’s How America Transformed St. Patrick’s Day From A Solemn Liturgical Feast To A Day Of Beer Guzzling And Parades)

In 2016, 32.3 million U.S. residents claimed Irish ancestry, which is about 10 percent of the total population, according to the U.S. Census. Irish ancestry is the second-largest group in the United States, with German descent leading with 49 million Americans.

From the early beginnings of the country to today, the U.S. has had 11 presidents of Irish descent. Looking in the past, Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk and James Buchanan all had ancestors move from Ireland to America.

More recently, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama also carried (or carry) the same Irish heritage in one way or another. (RELATED: Take Our Quiz To Find Out How Irish You Really Are)

In light of St. Patrick’s day, who is your favorite Irish president? Let us know below.