FLASHBACK: Here’s Why Puerto Rican Officials Wanted To Jail Bobby Knight

As head coach of the USA basketball team, basketball legend Bobby Knight found himself in some hot water in Puerto Rico in 1979.

Knight allegedly assaulted a police officer while preparing for the 1979 Pan American Games which took place in San Juan that year. Knight was convicted in absentia and sentenced to six months in jail. He was also fined $500. As it turns out, Knight never suffered either punishment. Although Knight did apologize, Puerto Rico’s attempt to extradite Knight to serve his sentence failed and it turns out the territory never cashed in on the $500 either. (RELATED: Bobby Knight Threw His Chair 34 Years Ago Today)

The Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted a photo of a $500 check made out to Puerto Rico from the U.S. Olympic Committee. Turns out, the check was never cashed. (RELATED: Former Indiana University Basketball Coach Bobby Knight To Appear At Trump Rally)

New check to my collection: In 1979, Bobby Knight brought the US basketball squad to Puerto Rico. While there, slapped a police officer, got fined $500 & the government wanted to throw him in jail for six months. I acquired the payment from the USOC to PR, which was never cashed. pic.twitter.com/k7DI4I6hOI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 9, 2019



Now that’s something. I always knew Knight had a long history of controversy on and off the court, but for some reason I had never heard of this incident until I happened upon Rovell’s tweet.

In a career filled with legendary temper tantrums, this one often gets lost in the mix. But it is perhaps the most shocking occurrence of Knight’s career.

Follow William Davis on Twitter