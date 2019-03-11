Gal Gadot Slams Netanyahu After He Claims Israel Is For ‘Jewish People Only’

Gal Gadot was really not happy with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he reportedly stated that Israel was for “Jewish people only.”

“Loving your neighbor as yourself is not a matter of right-left, Jewish-Arab, secular or religious; it is a matter of dialogue, of dialogue for peace, equality and tolerance for each other,” the 33-year-old actress shared in her Instagram story in Hebrew, per a translation by The Straits Times, according to Fox News Monday. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 16, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

“The responsibility for such hope is on us to create a brighter future for our children. Rotem, my sister, you’re an inspiration for us all,” the “Wonder Woman” star added.

The Israeli actress‘ comment came in response to ones made by Israeli TV star Rotem Sela, who blasted recent comments made by Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev during a recent interview when he encouraged citizens to vote for Netanyahu.

“When the hell will someone in this government let the Israeli public know that this is a country for all its citizens and that every person is born equal,” Sela asked in an Instagram story. “And also, that the Arabs are human beings.”

The prime minister then responded to Sela, stating that according to basic law passed in their country in July 2018, “Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people.”

“Dear Rotem Sela, I read what you wrote. First of all, an important correction: Israel is not a state for all its citizens,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook, according to The Times of Israel. “According to a basic law we passed, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people — and the Jewish people only.”

The prime minister continued in an Instagram post:

As you wrote, there is no problem with the Arab citizens of Israel — they have equal rights like all of us and the Likud government has invested more in the Arab sector than any other government. The Likud just want to sharpen the central question in these elections: Should Israel be led by a strong right-wing government headed by myself or by a left-wing government of Yair Lapid and Gantz with the support of the Arab parties? Lapid and Gantz have no other way of forming a government and such a government will undermine the security of the state and the citizens. The decision will be made in another month at the ballot box. Good Day.

Arabs make up 20 percent of Israel’s population of 9 million people, according to Fox News.