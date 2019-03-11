Gonzaga Remains At The Top Of Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Rises To 19

The latest AP college basketball poll is here, and Gonzaga hasn’t given up the top spot.

The top 10 in the poll, which was released Monday, are as follows:

Gonzaga Virginia North Carolina Kentucky Duke Michigan State Texas Tech Tennessee LSU Michigan

Obviously, nobody is surprised to see Gonzaga still at the top. As I said once they took the top spot, I thought there was a good chance they wouldn’t give it up before the season was over.

However, I’m stunned to see Duke is fifth. How is that possible? They’re 3–3 in their last six games. I think people are putting way too much hype into them right now. There’s no reason for them to be no. 5. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

I think there’s a very real argument to be made that since Zion’s injury, the Blue Devils haven’t even been a top-10 team.

Again, they have three losses since Zion sprained his knee against UNC a few weeks back. It hasn’t been pretty for Coach K’s squad, and that’s putting it lightly.

As for my Badgers, we’ve won three games in a row and finished out the regular season with a tough as hell overtime win over Ohio State. (RELATED: Wisconsi nBeats Ohio State 73-67 In Overtime Thriller)

Is 19 where I’d like us to be? No, but it’s better than pretty much the rest of the country.

Now, we have to focus on making plays down the stretch, getting wins in the Big Ten tournament and fighting our way through the big dance.

It’s the greatest time of the year for basketball, and I can’t wait to see what happens.

