HBO Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Chernobyl’

HBO has an upcoming mini-series about the Chernobyl disaster, and it looks great.

The series is titled simply titled "Chernobyl," and the plot, according to HBO, is, "Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson, Chernobyl dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident — one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history — and the sacrifices made to save Europe from unimaginable disaster. Chernobyl premieres this May."

Watch the teaser trailer below.

This show from HBO looks outstanding. Everybody knows the network does television better than just about everybody else, and the nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union that left 30 dead seems like something they’re perfectly suited to cover.

The Chernobyl incident was arguably the greatest nuclear disaster in human history, and the reactor exploding was only a fraction as bad as it could have been.

There was a very real risk of nuclear radiation spreading all over the place. It’s almost hard to put into words just how bad it could have gotten.

You can catch “Chernobyl” on HBO May 6.

