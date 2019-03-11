‘Here’s The Thing’ Comments On Whether Joining ISIS Is Just A Phase

Hoda Muthana, one of the many women who joined ISIS, wants to return to the United States after being married to three now-dead ISIS fighters, saying her radicalism was “an ideology that was really just a phase.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s “Here’s The Thing” explains why Muthana’s adult decision to go shouldn’t be taken so flippantly just because she’s a woman.

Muthana previously called for Americans to commit acts of violence and terrorism on days like Memorial Day and Veterans Day on Twitter. When questioned about that, she responded with “her lawyer told [her] not to speak about these things.”

Find out why her story is so problematic. (RELATED: The ISIS Bride Is Our New Secret Weapon! (Satire)

