Ivanka Trump Announces New Childcare Spending Details In 2020 Budget Request

First daughter Ivanka Trump announced a new initiative Monday in the White House’s proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

Trump announced that the proposed budget will include increased spending on child care and block grants, a paid family leave proposal and more. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“From 2x the Child Tax Credit and Child Care and Development Block Grants to adding the [first] national Paid Family Leave proposal included in any POTUS budget, to this major new investment in childcare affordability, we continue to fulfill our pledge to American working families!” Ivanka said on Twitter Monday.

From 2x the Child Tax Credit and Child Care and Development Block Grants, to adding the 1st national Paid Family Leave proposal included in any POTUS budget, to this major new investment in childcare affordability, we continue to fulfill our pledge to American working families! https://t.co/iTiuW1cIOu — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 11, 2019

In his proposed budget, President Trump will ask Congress for $5.3 billion for the Child Care and Development Block Grant to fund the new proposal. He will also seek a one-time payment of $1 billion for the program aimed at increasing child care in lower-class areas as part of the same grant.

Ivanka has championed paid family leave proposals throughout her father’s presidency and has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill over the past two years in an attempt to get skeptical conservative Republicans on board. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Accuses Yahoo Of Misleading Headline About Minimum Wage)

The president’s budget states that the White House “looks forward to working with the Congress to advance policies that would make paid parental leave a reality for families across the nation” and includes a quote from Ivanka where she praises the importance of paid family leave from July 2018.

“Paid family leave enable parents to balance the competing demands of work and family, pursue their careers, and build strong and thriving families,” Ivanka said. “It is an investment in the future of our workers, our families, and our country.”

As recently as last month, Ivanka tweeted about her continued support for pro-family policies, and touted her work on increasing the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 as part of the 2017 “Tax Cut and Jobs Act.”

“I’ve spent much of the last [two] years focused on inclusive economic growth via workforce development and skills training as well as pro-working family policies such as the doubled Child Tax Credit & CCDBG,” she tweeted.

The paid family leave plan is part of an ambitious 2020 budget released by the White House that aims to fund the completion of a wall at the southern border while cutting overall spending in order to balance the budget in the near future.

Follow William Davis on Twitter