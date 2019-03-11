Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million

David Hookstead | Reporter

Nick Foles has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville handed Foles a four-year deal that’s worth up to $102 million in potential total value, according to Mike Garafolo. The former Eagles gunslinger will get just over $50 million guaranteed.

Well, it looks like my predictions for salary were correct. The money sounds about right. He’s obviously never going to hit the $102 million mark, but making over $50 million guaranteed on a new deal is outstanding for the Super Bowl champion.

He’s got a new team, and he’s got a fat contract to go along with it. I’m sure Foles is nothing but smiles right now. (RELATED: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish’)

 

This also means Blake Bortles is about to hit the free agency market. According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars will release him once Foles’ deal is finalized in the coming days.

It should be interesting to see how this works with Foles down in Jacksonville. Is he truly a massive upgrade from Bortles to justify the payday?

I’m not so sure. We do know he can win and provides experience. Apparently, that was enough for the Jags to pull the trigger.

Tags : jacksonville jaguars national football league nick foles
