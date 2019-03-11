Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million

Nick Foles has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville handed Foles a four-year deal that’s worth up to $102 million in potential total value, according to Mike Garafolo. The former Eagles gunslinger will get just over $50 million guaranteed.

Max value of $102m. https://t.co/8brSABTO8K — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

Guranteed money for Nick Foles in Jacksonville, per source: $50.125 million. https://t.co/45h5eJtHkM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

Well, it looks like my predictions for salary were correct. The money sounds about right. He’s obviously never going to hit the $102 million mark, but making over $50 million guaranteed on a new deal is outstanding for the Super Bowl champion.

He’s got a new team, and he’s got a fat contract to go along with it. I’m sure Foles is nothing but smiles right now. (RELATED: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Foles (@nickfoles) on Dec 23, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

This also means Blake Bortles is about to hit the free agency market. According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars will release him once Foles’ deal is finalized in the coming days.

The #Jaguars are expected to release QB Blake Bortles when QB Nick Foles’ deal is official and signed, I’m told. Will be a few days. But Bortles will be free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

It should be interesting to see how this works with Foles down in Jacksonville. Is he truly a massive upgrade from Bortles to justify the payday?

I’m not so sure. We do know he can win and provides experience. Apparently, that was enough for the Jags to pull the trigger.

