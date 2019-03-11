Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Red-Coat-And-Hat Combo For Commonwealth Event

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous red-coat-and-hat combo to celebrate Commonwealth Day in London.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve button-up coat, which she paired with a red knee-length skirt as she headed to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey with Prince William. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts with a child after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

She completed the beautiful look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun; a bright red, 1940s-style hat; taupe-colored high heels and a matching clutch.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people and 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to a young wellwisher as she departs the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people and 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It was just the latest example of Middleton’s terrific fashion sense that we have pointed out numerous times(RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 11, 2019. - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been the Head of the Commonwealth throughout her reign. Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Here is a peek at some of those unforgettable looks over the years.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

