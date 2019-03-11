Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Red-Coat-And-Hat Combo For Commonwealth Event

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous red-coat-and-hat combo to celebrate Commonwealth Day in London.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve button-up coat, which she paired with a red knee-length skirt as she headed to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey with Prince William. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts with a child after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
She completed the beautiful look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun; a bright red, 1940s-style hat; taupe-colored high heels and a matching clutch.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to a young wellwisher as she departs the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service (Photo credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
Here is a peek at some of those unforgettable looks over the years.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day. REUTERS/Toby Melville