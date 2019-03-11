Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Red-Coat-And-Hat Combo For Commonwealth Event

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous red-coat-and-hat combo to celebrate Commonwealth Day in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve button-up coat, which she paired with a red knee-length skirt as she headed to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey with Prince William. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the beautiful look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun; a bright red, 1940s-style hat; taupe-colored high heels and a matching clutch.

It was just the latest example of Middleton’s terrific fashion sense that we have pointed out numerous times. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Here is a peek at some of those unforgettable looks over the years.