Lea Michele Is Off The Market. Here’s Everything We Know About The Intimate Ceremony

Lea Michelle is officially off the market after she and Zandy Reich tied the knot Saturday at an intimate wedding ceremony in northern California.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the 32-year-old actress and her husband, clothing company executive Reich, shared with People magazine Monday.

"And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together," they added.

So, who is the lucky groom? According to the outlet, the pair were first linked in 2017 with a source sharing that the former “Glee” star and Reich were friends for a long time before things turned “romantic.”

“They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years,” a source shared at the time. “Things turned romantic recently and they’re dating now.”

"They were introduced by Lea's best friend, Stephanie Levinson," another source shared. "Zandy is best friends with Stephanie's husband, so they all know and love each other. He's a very business-minded guy and super smart."

Reich previously graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and is currently the president of the clothing company AYR.

Michele announced in April 2018 that she was engaged when she flashed a huge rock in a post on her Instagram.

“It was a super private proposal,” a friend of Michele shared at the time. “Their relationship has been very private, but they’re so happy. It was so romantic and she’s just so excited and feels so lucky.”

“He’s a really nice guy,” the friend added. “Lea is extremely happy.”

Another pal continued, “Zandy is perfect for her. She knew it was right early on in their relationship. She’s been through so much, everyone close to her is just thrilled that she’s found happiness.”