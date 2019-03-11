Louis Riddick Floats The Possibility He’s Reached Out To Nick Saban For NFL Job

ESPN pundit Louis Riddick clearly has his sights set on Nick Saban if he gets an NFL job.

During a recent appearance on The Peter King Podcast, Riddick said he thinks Saban would make a “fantastic” coach in the NFL, according to ProFootball Talk.

When asked if he’d reach out to him if he got an NFL leadership job, Riddick responded with, “Who’s to say I haven’t already?”

Should Alabama fans be nervous with Riddick’s comment? Probably not, but you never know. First of all, Riddick isn’t even an NFL general manager yet. He could be soon, but as of right now, that’s not the case. So, at the very least, he’s not capable of pulling the trigger on hiring Saban at the moment.

Having said all of that, fans of the Crimson Tide shouldn't ever get content with where they're at with Saban's job security.

He wasn’t a success in the NFL his first time around. As a competitive guy, you can almost guarantee he’d like another shot.

Now, what would it take or Saban to leave the Crimson Tide for the NFL? I imagine the first step in that process is an annual paycheck in the range of eight figures.

Anything less than that just isn’t worth it. Secondly, he’d have to be inheriting a team that’s actually capable of winning.

He’s not going to the NFL in order to rebuild a team. That’s just a fact.

I think Alabama fans can breathe easy, but you never know. Things can change very fast in the world of football. You have to keep your head on a swivel.

