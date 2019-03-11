Lucy Robson Bounces Ball Into Solo Red Cup Using Golf Club

Your first name

Lucy Robson has another trick shot video for her fans, and it’s great.

Late Sunday night, Robson posted a video of herself tapping around a ball before bouncing it up into a red solo cup. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the craziest stunt she’s ever pulled off? No, but it’s still pretty impressive. At the very least, I know that I couldn’t ever do it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I think you’ll be impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram What an anticlimactic ending #woo A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Mar 10, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT

Nothing is better than hopping on Instagram and seeing Robson pull off some great trick shots. It really never does get old. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I have no idea how she pulls some of these shots off. Take a look at a few more examples below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Feb 27, 2019 at 8:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Jan 24, 2019 at 10:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Feb 20, 2019 at 11:57am PST

Let’s hope she never stops producing such great content. It almost has me thinking I should go dust off the clubs and hit the range.

In the meantime, I’ll just keep watching Robson’s videos. That’s something I plan on doing for a long time.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter