Meghan Markle To Lose Fourth Palace Aide Since Becoming Member Of Royal Family

Meghan Markle will reportedly lose her fourth palace aide after her assistant private secretary, Amy Pickerill, is set to leave once the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to her first child with Prince Harry.

“They [Markle and Pickerill] will stay in touch and Amy will remain as a personal adviser to her in the longer term. They are very close,” a source shared with People magazine. “It is very amicable.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“They have worked together for a while now and are close,” the source added. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

Pickerill, who started her career at Kensington Palace as a press spokesperson, has been “instrumental in helping the duchess adjust to her new life in the U.K.,” per an insider.

News of her assistant’s departure comes only months after reports surfaced that the expectant Markle’s personal assistant, Melissa Touabti, had resigned in November after six months on the job, per Fox News Monday.

This all comes on the heels of reports in December that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were losing aide Samantha Cohen, who is set to leave once her replacement has been found. Cohen became their private secretary and chief of staff last summer.

“She’s [Cohen] not leaving because of any drama with Meghan,” an insider shared at the time. “She agreed to stay for six months to help post-wedding and because Meghan and Harry were hoping a baby would come soon after that and knew they needed extra help. Samantha has a lot of respect for Harry and Meghan and enjoyed working for them. But her time is now up.”

And in January, Markle’s personal protection officer, an officer employed by Scotland Yard police, was reported to be leaving her post after being on the job for just six months.

Reports in October revealed that the newlyweds were expecting “in the spring of 2019.”