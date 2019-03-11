Nevada Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Celebrates Conference Title By Having His Wife Write ‘3 Peat’ On His Chest

Nevada basketball coach Eric Musselman had a cocky move after securing the Mountain West title for a third straight year.

Following the big win over San Diego State Saturday, Musselman took his shirt off so that his wife Danyelle could write “3 peat” on his chest.

Watch the hilarious video below.

It really doesn’t get much cockier than that, my friends. Taking your shirt off after a win so that your wife can write on you is downright incredible. (RELATED: Wisconsin Be ats Ohio State 73-67 In Overtime Thriller)

It’s so cocky that you have no choice, but to respect it. Could you ever imagine Coach K doing something like this?

The answer is absolutely not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevada Basketball (@nevadahoops) on Mar 10, 2019 at 3:01pm PDT

I don’t really follow Nevada basketball, but I might have to start now. Any coach willing to go shirtless to celebrate a win is somebody I’m willing to support. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Imagine what this dude might be willing to do if they make the Final Four. I have no idea, but I’m here to find out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevada Basketball (@nevadahoops) on Mar 9, 2019 at 7:53pm PST

I can’t wait to see where Nevada ends up in the big dance. I have now deemed them must-watch college basketball.

It has been decided. Tune in next week to see what Musselman might do next.

P.S. I’ve never regretted anything about high school, but I’m starting to think I made a major mistake by not having a woman on standby to write on me after we won state. That was shortsighted on my part. Apologies to all the people back home.

H/T: Barstool Sports

