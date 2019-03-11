New York Knicks Owner James Dolan Bans Fan For Telling Him To Sell The Team

New York Knicks owner James Dolan banned a fan Saturday for telling him to sell the team.

Dolan was walking off the court during a game against the Sacramento Kings when a fan shouted out that he should sell the team. The Knicks owner didn’t take kindly to that, and informed the young man that he’d be watching the games on TV from now on.

According to TMZ, he was held by the police for “questioning” before getting tossed.

How embarrassing is this for Dolan? How thin is this dude’s skin? He’s a pro sports team owner and he’s out here getting offended by fans.

Give me a break. I can’t imagine being rich enough to own an NBA team and sticking the police on a dude for telling me to sell the team.

It’s not like he was planning a terrorist attack from his seats. He was chirping the owner of one of the worst teams in all of pro sports. He should get mocked. If you don’t want people telling you to sell the team, then don’t suck so much. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Of course, this shouldn’t surprise anybody. As Darren Rovell pointed out on Twitter, Dolan has a history of banning people for petty reasons, including a disabled man.

The Knicks can technically kick out anyone. A list that now includes: A fan telling Dolan to sell the team, a fan telling Carmelo he stunk (later lost his job because of ejection), a man with a prosthetic leg cheering for the Nets & Charles Oakley pic.twitter.com/13rUgX4SHZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 10, 2019

I almost feel bad for Dolan. Life can’t be easy when you get offended by simple heckling. It’s so incredibly embarrassing.

