Nick Foles Signs Endorsement Deal With Lululemon

Nick Foles is teaming up with athletic apparel retailer Lululemon.

According to Darren Rovell Monday, Foles is the clothing company’s first “mainstream” athlete to sign with the brand.

Terms of the deal with Foles, who will soon be an NFL free agent, are unknown at this time.

Lululemon makes Nick Foles its first mainstream sport athlete endorser. Company has been on fire lately, especially with men’s gear ($1 billion business alone). Stock in last year: Lululemon +63%

Nike +28%

Under Armour +28%

Adidas +24% pic.twitter.com/ZJlR66ajj2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 11, 2019

I’ve got nothing against Nick Foles, but I’m not sure I understand why Lululemon would want him as the face of the brand.

Sure, he’s got a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles, but I’m not sure he exactly jumps off the page as the best option for a clothing company — especially a clothing company that specializes in women’s yoga pants. (RELATED: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish’)

You might think I’m wrong, but you won’t convince me differently. There’s nothing about him that makes me think he’s ultra-athletic or super marketable.

There has to be better options out there than Foles. Hell, they might as well have signed his soon-to-be former teammate Carson Wentz.

At least you can convince me that Wentz is athletic. Of course, the only thing that matters at the end of the day is whether or not he moves the product.

I’m sure he will, but I still don’t understand the move. It just seems like a bold move to sign a fringe starter in the NFL a major name attached to the brand.