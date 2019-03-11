Omar Implies Trump Is Not Human

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested that President Donald Trump is not human when a reporter asked her about criticisms she made about Trump and former President Barack Obama on Monday.

Fox News’ Guerin Hays peppered Omar with questions about her negative comments regarding Obama’s stance on immigration during a Politico interview last week.

Fox News’ Guerin Hays asks Ilhan Omar about last week’s Politico article: “Do you think President Obama is the same as President Trump?” Omar: “Absolutely not. … One is human the other is not” Omar’s dehumanizing remarks come after she was slammed last week for anti-Semitism pic.twitter.com/zFvi4KoicY — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019



Hays asked, “Do you think President Obama is the same as President Trump?”

“Absolutely not. That is silly to even equate the two. One is human and one is really not,” Omar answered, after ignoring his first questions.

She then got on an elevator and left.

“We can’t be only upset with Trump. … His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was,” Omar said in the interview. “We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.”

After facing backlash for the comment, Omar claimed the reporter misrepresented what she said. (RELATED: Omar Facing More Accusations Of Anti-Semitism)

She tweeted, “Exhibit A of how reporters distort words. I’m an Obama fan! I was saying how Trump is different from Obama, and why we should focus on policy, not politics. This is why I always tape my interviews,” and attached an audio file of the video.

Omar ended up deleting the tweet after people claimed the audio backed up Politico’s original reporting.

