Osundairo Brothers Claim Jussie Smollett Paid Them For Personal Training

The Osundairo brothers, who were involved in the hate crime hoax allegedly orchestrated by Jussie Smollett, claimed during Monday’s episode of “Good Morning America” that the $3,500 check paid to them by Smollett was for personal training.

Their attorney, Gloria Schmidt, spoke with George Stephanopoulos on behalf of the brothers, according to TMZ. Schmidt said that the brothers were training with Smollett.

“They were training together and so they were paid for that, but they were also asked to do this favor for him…And the favor was to stage the attack,” Schmidt told Stephanopoulos. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Paid Abel Osundairo $3,500 For Nutrition And Workout Plan)

As previously reported, Smollett was participating in a training and nutrition program with the brothers because he was appearing shirtless in an upcoming music video shoot.

The Chicago Police claimed during a press conference that Smollett specifically paid the brothers $3,500 to stage the attack.

On March 7, a grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 disorderly conduct charges. Each individual charge corresponds to a different false statement made to Chicago Police. The charges come from two different interviews Smollett had with police. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Indicted On 16 Felony Charges)

Smollett could get anything from probation to four years in prison for each individual charge. Smollett has pleaded “not guilty” to the first disorderly conduct charge and is out on bond.