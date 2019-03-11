Pete Davidson Talks About The Age Gap Between Him And Kate Beckinsale

Comedian Pete Davidson finally spoke up about his relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

People have been very open about their opinions of the couple, mostly because Beckinsale is 20 years older than Davidson. Davidson opened up about the relationship for the first time during the “Weekend Update” segment when Colin Jost asked him if he’d like to talk about it, according to Page Six.

“Apparently, people have this crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us,” Davidson told Jost.

Davidson pointed out that a big age difference in relationships isn’t uncommon in Hollywood or other industries. He mentioned names of men who have dated much younger women, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Gere, Scott Disick and Donald Trump.

Beckinsale and Davidson were first seen at a Golden Globes after party in January following Davidson’s breakup with Ariana Grande in October. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Gets A Unicorn Tattooed On His Arm)

Sources close to Davidson confirmed the relationship to Page Six on Saturday: “This is a real romance. They are really into each other. They’ve been trying to stay low key, but they can’t go anywhere without being spotted.”

How could you not spot this couple?