Plano, Texas Named Happiest City In America
The happiest city in America is apparently Plano, Texas.
WalletHub did a great dive into the best cities Monday and ranked them on a composite score determined by: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.
The top 10, according to WalletHub, are as follows:
- Plano, TX
- Irvine, CA
- Madison, WI
- Fremont, CA
- Huntington Beach, CA
- Fargo, ND
- Grand Prairie, TX
- San Jose, CA
- Scottsdale, AZ
- San Francisco, CA
Now, I’ve never been to Plano, Texas. In fact, I’ve never been to Texas at all. However, a trusted source of mine tells me Plano is a very nice area outside of Dallas.
He seems like somebody who would know, and I’m going to take him at his word. I might have to eventually find out for myself with a trip down that way.
What I do know for sure is that Madison, Wisconsin, is an awesome place. I spent several years of my life living there and nearly two decades living a few miles up the road.
Madison is one of the coolest places on the planet. It's got great weather in the summer; nice, cold weather in the winter; hot women; plenty of great beer and lots of outstanding food.
You don’t know what living is until you’re crushing brats and beers at a variety of different locations around State Street.
Plus, the University of Wisconsin is right there, which means you’re surrounded by great college sports. If you’ve never been to Madison before, I seriously suggest you check it out.
There’s no question at all in my mind that it’s one of the greatest cities this beautiful country has.