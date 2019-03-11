Report: R. Kelly Working On New Music To Keep From Having Mental Breakdown

R. Kelly is reportedly keeping busy by working on new music as an escape from his current legal troubles as a third tape surfaced that allegedly shows the singer having sex with underage girls.

Sources close to the 52-year-old singer shared that Kelly is focusing on producing new music to avoid a "full mental breakdown."

TMZ reported Monday that:

Kelly has been focusing on producing new music. We’re told he sees the writing process as a form of therapy, but maybe more importantly for him at this point … it’s a distraction from his mounting legal battles.

It all comes on the heels of the "Bump 'N Grind" hitmaker being arrested last week and then released from jail over the weekend after a "benefactor" paid the $160k he owed in unpaid child support.

Soon after, reports surfaced that a third tape had been turned over to the authorities allegedly showing the singer having sex with underage girls. The tape in question was reportedly discovered and turned over to police by Gary Dennis, who claimed to have discovered the tape among a pile of his VHS tapes.

“R. Kelly appears to take the position that all the women who have made public accusations that he has victimized them are lying and that there are no tapes which depict him victimizing under age girls. Mr. Kelly attempts to portray himself as the victim instead of a sexual predator, but many of the women with whom he has had contact accuse him of being a predator, because they allege that he has victimized them,” Dennis attorney, Gloria Allred, told the outlet.

“In addition, there is no reason to believe that Mr. Dennis has done anything wrong or that he will be prosecuted,” she added. “The response by Mr. Kelly’s representative appears to be just a scare tactic to deter individuals who may have similar tapes from coming forward to provide them to me or law enforcement.”

Last month, attorney Michael Avenatti claimed to have turned in two videos to the Chicago police. Soon after, a grand jury indicted the singer on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four females, three of them minors. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As previously reported, days later he finally posted $100,000 of the $1 million bond and was released. He is due back in court March 22.

In an interview last week with “CBS This Morning,” Kelly got emotional and broke down talking about the various allegations against him.