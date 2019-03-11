One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Claims He Attempted To Silence Her With Threatening Letter

R. Kelly reportedly threatened to publicly humiliate one of his alleged rape victims by having male witnesses testify about her sex life and release her medical records that show the origin of her sexually transmitted disease.

Kelly reportedly went on a full rampage in an Oct. 22 letter to Faith Rodgers’ lawyer, Lydia Hills. “Please advise Ms. Rodgers, your client, to abandon this heartless effort to try to destroy my musical legacy for selfish, personal enrichment. If she persists in court action, she will be subjected to public opinion during the discovery process,” Kelly wrote.

The letter was made public March 7 as part of the lawsuit claiming she was raped and given herpes by the R&B singer.

Hills claimed that Kelly sent “some photos and text” and said if they “proceeded with the lawsuit these photos and images would be made public.” (RELATED: Man Claims To Have Third Tape Of R. Kelly Sexually Abusing Young Girls)

In the letter signed “Robert Sylvester Kelly,” Kelly detailed exactly what would be coming for Rodgers if she didn’t retract her lawsuit.

“For example, my law team is prepared to request the production of the medical test results proving the origin of her STD claim, as well as 10 personal male witnesses testifying under oath about her sex life in support of her claim and complete records of her text/face time message exchanges, which will be reviewed to match and be authenticated by the recipient to ensure there are no omissions or deletions,” Kelly wrote.

Rodgers, now 21, gave a statement during the January press conference saying, “No woman should be victim shamed, harassed or retaliated against because she asserted her rights and spoke her truth.”