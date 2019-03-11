REPORT: Danny Amendola Will Sign With The Detroit Lions

Danny Amendola will reportedly sign with the Detroit Lions.

According to ESPN’s Diana Russini Monday morning, Amendola is currently in Detroit and will sign with the team once he passes a physical if there aren’t any problems. Terms of his deal with the team aren’t known at the moment.

Former Dolphins’ WR Danny Amendola plans to sign with Detroit, per source. Amendola is in Detroit now, taking a physical and as long as there are no complications, he will be a Lion, reunited with GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia. #Lions — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2019

As a Lions fan, I like this move a lot. We need to get Matthew Stafford some serious help after trading away Golden Tate.

Amendola isn’t exactly in the prime of his career, but the two-time Super Bowl champion is still more than capable of making plays. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Are Open To Drafting A Quarterback In The First Round)

Plus, he knows Patricia and Quinn from his days in New England. If we can get him on a cheap or reasonable deal, then I love this addition to the squad.

I’m glad to see my squad is being ambitious in free agency. There’s no point in sitting back, and waiting for the draft.

We need to kill the draft too, but it’s nice to see us making some moves early on in March. Amendola could be the perfect second or third option for Stafford in the passing game.

Again, if we get him cheap, this could turn out to be an outstanding move.

Nice job, Detroit. Now, let’s keep grinding it out for the season ahead. Things are looking bright.

