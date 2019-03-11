Set Up A New Phone Number For Private Use For 80% Off

There are plenty of times giving out your cell phone number might not be the wisest choice. When you’re selling items online, meeting clients, or dating someone you just met, it’s best to keep personal information private. Enter Hushed 1 Line. For only $25 in the Daily Caller shop, receive a secret phone number with Hushed 1 Line – 1000 mins/6000 SMS per line per year – Lifetime Subscription.

Hushed Line 1 let’s you make a set number of calls or texts for a very low price

With Hushed 1 Line, you won’t be tied to a lengthy, pricey phone contract. All your communication is easily stored in the Hushed app. You can even choose your area code from anywhere in the US, Canada, or United Kingdom. Set up call forwarding so keeping tabs on all your devices is easy. Use WiFi or data to get around pesky service charges. Customize your voice mail so it fits whatever you are using the number for. The price has been reduced by $125 for a final price of $25.

Hushed 1 Line – 1000 mins/6000 SMS per line per year – Lifetime Subscription is compatible with both Android and iPhone. With all these features, it’s no wonder TechCrunch called Hushed 1 Line, “A viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice.”

Get a personal phone number for personal use by purchasing the Hushed 1 Line – 1000 mins/6000 SMS per line per year – Lifetime Subscription in the Daily Caller shop today for a sales price of $25.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.