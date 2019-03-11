Report: Terrell Suggs Headed To The Arizona Cardinals

Legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs is leaving the organization and will sign with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #AZCardinals are expected to sign former #Ravens pass-rusher Terrell Suggs. Back home where he went to college. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019



Suggs has played for the Ravens for the first 16 years of his career, but it appears that the future Hall of Famer, known by his nickname “T-Sizzle,” will finish his career in the desert. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million)

And what a fitting end to a career it will be! Suggs was born and raised in Chandler, Arizona, and played college ball at Arizona State. (RELATED: Legendary Football Coach Has Golden Quote After Losing A Game. Do You Agree With Him?)

Terrell Suggs expected to sign with the Cardinals, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/Q6JA9SaRqm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2019



While it’s always cool to see great players spend their entire career with one team, it’s even cooler to see players play in their hometown.

And while I’ve never cared much for Suggs’ antics, he will no doubt be a fan favorite in Arizona, while providing some veteran leadership to a rebuilding franchise. This is a solid pickup for new head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the organization.

Follow William Davis on Twitter