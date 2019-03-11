These Wireless Earbuds Are Waterproof, Noise Canceling, And On Sale

Wireless Bluetooth headphones are all the rage these days, and it doesn’t get much better than this deal, allowing you to grab Dodocool BT 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds for under $40.

These Dodocool earphones are waterproof, noise canceling, and on sale for under $40

Aside from being truly wireless and supporting a stable connection for optimal sound quality, these earbuds support over 20 hours of listening on a full charge, meaning you can use them for a while before even having to think about charging them. Also, these earbuds are compatible with Siri or Google Assistant meaning you can talk to your virtual assistant on the go without looking like a weirdo!

Best of all, while these earbuds are normally $40, by using the code TMWH93TB at checkout, you can take $10 off, meaning these high quality earbuds can be your’s for just $29.99, so what are you waiting for?

Use the code TMWH93TB at checkout to save $10

