Trump Claims ‘Tim Apple’ Gaffe Is ‘Fake News’: Report

President Donald Trump claimed that the recording of his “Tim Apple” gaffe was “fake news” during a meeting with Republican donors at Mar-a-Lago in Florida Friday night, according to donors cited by Axios Sunday.

Two donors told Axios that Trump said he actually said “Tim Cook Apple” really fast during the meeting Wednesday. He also said he said “Cook” softly, according to sources cited by Axios.

“I just thought, why would you lie about that,” one of the donors told Jonathan Swan of Axios. “It doesn’t even matter!”

Apple CEO Tim Cook changed his Twitter name to “Tim” with an Apple logo emoji Thursday after video of Trump flubbing his name circulated on social media. (RELATED: Tim Cook Changes His Twitter Handle To ‘Tim Apple’ After Trump Gaffe)

“I mean, you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” Trump said in the video from their White House meeting.

Trump and Cook’s Wednesday meeting covered tax reform and trade with China, reported CNBC. Cook and other CEOs joined Trump’s National Council for the American Worker to deal with the workplace shift caused by artificial intelligence.

Trump told Cook and other CEOs at Wednesday’s meeting that he is a supporter of legal immigration in order to support the country’s growing economy.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to evie@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.