With Winter Ending Soon Now Is The Perfect Time To Buy A New Outdoor Fire Pit On Sale For Hundreds Off
Anne Kocsis | Contributor
Cold winter nights will soon give way to cool spring evenings. There is nothing better than sitting outside when the weather is just a little bit crisp. When the seasons change, one of my favorite things to do is to sit in my comfy outdoor lounge chair in front of the fire pit with a glass of wine. I can hardly wait. If this sounds good to you and you don’t own a fire pit, consider checking out the large array of options on Amazon’s website. They have multiple options in every shape, size, type, and budget range. Here are a few that are on sale now.
If you like this traditional fire-pit design, it is on sale now for under $100 Photo via Amazon)
1. If you are looking for a basic wood fire pit that is attractive and portable, Landmann has a great option. The 25282 Barrone Antique Bronze colored, steel Fire Pit is a 26 inch firebox with a mesh spark lid to keep embers contained. The box includes a built in wood grate and the beautiful crosshatch design is supported by four sturdy legs for added stability. Landmann includes a poker and a cover to help protect the box from outdoor elements. This fire pit is very popular with a 4.5-star rating. Some reviewers suggest adding a cooking grate to use for campfire cooking. The list price is $159.99, but Amazon has it reduced by half. For $84.19 and free shipping, you can have this fire pit set up in your yard by this weekend.
4. If you are looking for something with a bigger surface that can serve as your patio centerpiece, consider looking at Hiland AZ’s Extruded Aluminum Rectangular Table. This modern hammered bronze version has a larger table top. It is 49.5″ X 37.5″ in size. It is a sturdy 80 pound fixture that complements any outdoor living space. The gas fire includes starter fireglass and outputs 42,000 BTUs of clean burning propane to heat an area of 15 feet in diameter. The product has been rigorously tested and it is CSA and ETL approved. It is specially packaged for safe delivery and the company offers tech support 7 days a week. The customer testimonials rave about the company’s customer service. When you are ready for replacement parts, they are easy to get and they are shipped quickly. This table is marked as “Amazon’s Choice.” Retailing for $899, it is on sale now for only $467.99 with free delivery.
(Photo via Amazon)
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.