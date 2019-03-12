Avenatti No Longer Representing Stormy Daniels

Attorney Michael Avenatti is no longer representing porn star Stormy Daniels — born Stephanie Clifford — the client who brought the New York lawyer to international fame.

Avenatti announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is ending his legal representation of Daniels. (RELATED: Fox Editor Explains Why He Killed Stormy Daniels Story)


“On February 19, we informed Stormy Daniels in writing that we were terminating our legal representation of her,” Avenatti said in a statement. “This was not a decision we made lightly and it came only after lengthy discussion, thought and deliberation, as well as consultation with other professionals. We wish Stormy all the best.”

Clifford later announced in a tweet that she was retaining Tulsa, Oklahoma, attorney Clark Brewster as her new lawyer.


Clifford made waves in early 2018 when she claimed to have had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, which she said the former presidential candidate tried to keep quiet with a hush-money payment of $130,000 before the 2016 elections. (RELATED: Fox Editor Explains Why He Killed Stormy Daniels Story)

As Daniels’ lawyer, Avenatti came to fame, making frequent TV appearances to publicly support his client.

