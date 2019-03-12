Conor McGregor Says He Needs To Work On His ‘Patience’ After Arrest In Miami

Conor McGregor didn’t wait long before addressing his recent arrest.

McGregor was taken into custody late Monday night in Miami and charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after he allegedly smashed a fan's phone.

UPDATED: MMA fighter Conor McGregor charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief (both felonies) for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone outside the Fountainebleau hotel https://t.co/QYIOKOEWsW pic.twitter.com/WQO0LVsD5c — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) March 11, 2019

The Irish-born UFC star posted a photo himself walking out of jail on Instagram, and captioned it, "Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all."

You can watch a video him walking out of the jail below. He’s absolutely mobbed on his way out.

Conor McGregor was swarmed by media while leaving a correctional facility in Miami after being arrested earlier today. pic.twitter.com/RrRuyD1pnb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2019

I'm not a lawyer, but I might have advised him against this post. The caption about needing to work on patience doesn't exactly make him sound innocent of all the charges.

The good news is that McGregor just can’t be stopped. I have no doubt he’s going to beat this case without breaking a sweat.

He's one of the most famous athletes on the planet, and he's got legions of fans around the world. They're not going to abandon him because he might have smashed a fan's phone. It's just not going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 19, 2019 at 12:52am PST

The guy he should be worried about is Dana White. I can’t imagine the head of the UFC is too pumped about McGregor getting arrested again. His first one came prior to UFC 223, and now he’s got this one.

The shame is that it looked like we might be getting another McGregor fight soon. I’m not sure that’s going to be happening now that the star fighter has another criminal case on his hands.

Either way, we should all be hoping McGregor finds a way to get back ASAP. The UFC is better off when he’s at the top of his game.

