Detroit Lions Cut Trevor Bates
The Detroit Lions no longer employ Trevor Bates.
According to ProFootballTalk, Bates was cut Monday by the team. He's currently facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly got into a fight with a police officer over an unpaid cab fare.
He also had to undergo a mental evaluation following his arrest in January.
Given the charges hanging over Bates’ head right now, I find it hard to see a situation where he gets another opportunity anytime soon.
NFL teams generally don’t rush out to sign guys who have been charged with assaulting a police officer. It might be one thing if he was a star, but he’s not.
He’s a fringe player in the NFL, and that probably won’t make teams eager to take a chance.
Besides, Bates needs to figure out his personal life before he worries about his NFL career. If he can’t get things off the field on the right track, then the sport won’t matter much in the long run.
Best of luck to him. It sounds like he’s going to need it.