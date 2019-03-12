‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Says Gwendoline Christie Says Fans Will Need Therapy After The Ending

The ending of “Game of Thrones” is so intense that viewers might require therapy.

I was recently scanning the internet when I came across a tidbit about the show put under a spotlight by the Chicago Tribune a few days that apparently nobody else has really noticed.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, made a comment back in December to E! about how the ending might require “therapy” for some viewers.

“You’re going to need therapy. I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help,” she told them.

If that doesn’t get you hyped, then I really don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know if she’s being serious or not, but I hope she’s dead serious.

I hope there's not an ounce of humor in her statement. I want the ending to rock me so badly that I need to see a therapist for months.

The final season should be so brutal and jarring that I don’t leave the house for a week.

Also, how did this comment not get way more attention than it did? I saw only a handful of sites covering it. You’d think one of the stars saying we’d need counseling as fans would get way more play. I guess not.

It’s either that or we faithful followers of the HBO hit really dropped the ball for no apparent reason. Luckily, I’m going to go ahead and choose not to recognize that as the reality.

Make sure to tune in April 14. It’s going to be epic.