Georgia Lawmaker Proposes Bill To Regulate Men’s Balls In Response To Heartbeat Abortion Bill

A Georgia lawmaker proposed a “testicular bill of rights” package Monday in response to the state’s advancement of a bill to outlaw abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Democratic state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick seeks to regulate male bodies in response to what she contests is the regulation of women’s wombs.

The bill would require men to ask permission from their partners before taking Viagra or erectile dysfunction medication and wait 24 hours before purchasing a sex toy. The lawmaker wants to classify sex without a condom as “aggravated assault” and ban vasectomy procedures.

Men would also be forced to begin paying child support before a woman reaches eight weeks in pregnancy.

Kendrick announced the legislation on Twitter.

Ggggooooodddd morning! Introducing my “testicular bill of rights” legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done! pic.twitter.com/5E8HBRSc9l — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) March 11, 2019

“You want our wombs? We’re coming for your testicles,” Kendrick tweeted Tuesday.

Her bill is a reaction to the Georgia House’s approval of a bill in March that seeks to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The bill makes exceptions in cases where the mother’s life is in danger and allows for abortions in cases of rape and incest, but only if a woman files a police report.

Kendrick called the fetal heartbeat abortion bill “a case to test Roe v. Wade,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Georgia representative admitted that her testicular bill will probably never pass but is meant to “bring awareness to the fact that if you’re going to legislate our bodies, then we have every right to propose legislation to regulate yours,” Kendrick told Rolling Stone. (RELATED: Federal Court Upholds Ohio Law Barring State Agencies From Funding Planned Parenthood)

The state prohibits abortions after 20 weeks except in cases of rape or incest and where it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother, according to NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Kendrick was sworn into office on Jan. 10, 2011.

