Jessica Alba Reveals Her Three New Tattoos In Honor Of Her Kids

Jessica Alba surprised her fans Monday night when she revealed three new tattoos, each one dedicated to each of her three children.

The 37-year-old actress looked just as great as ever as she posed for a snap she shared on Instagram showing her standing next to celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo. In the picture, she’s holding out her left forearm showing off the various constellation ink she got for each one of her kids birth signs, per Page Six Tuesday.

She captioned the post simply, “@_dr_woo_ #drwoo Honor Gemini, Haven Leo, Hayes Capricorn #hideawayatsuitex.” (RELATED: 16 Photos That Prove Jessica Alba Was Born To Wear A Bikini [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Mar 11, 2019 at 6:23pm PDT

The Gemini star pattern was for her 10-year-old daughter Honor, the Leo constellation was dedicated to her seven-year-old daughter Haven and the Capricorn star design was for one-year-old son Hayes. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

The “Fantastic Four” star is no stranger to getting tattoos, as she already has several other pieces of ink all over her body. One piece includes a rose wrapped around her left bicep, a small pink bow along her lower back and Sanskirt writing on her inner right wrist. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jun 22, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

The “Good Luck Chuck” star is not famed artist Dr. Woo’s only celebrity client. Other stars who have gone to him include, Miley Cyrus, Drake and Ariel Winter, just to name a few.