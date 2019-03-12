Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Bright Purple Top And Pants Combo At Children’s Center

Kate Middleton proved spring has definitely sprung when she stepped out Tuesday in a gorgeous bright lavender top and black pants combo at the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as beautiful as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up purple blouse with a tie as she spent time with kids at the center.

She completed the great look with loose hair, black shoes and a small clutch.

Judging by the pictures that have surfaced from the event, a good time was had by all.

It was just Middleton’s latest example showing off her great fashion sense. Here are some of her other unforgettable moments.

“Today The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre @HF_CC to see how @LeapLambeth are using the Parent and Infant Relationship Service (PAIRS) to support parents, carers and their children,” Kensington Palace tweeted.