Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Bright Purple Top And Pants Combo At Children’s Center

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton proved spring has definitely sprung when she stepped out Tuesday in a gorgeous bright lavender top and black pants combo at the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center in London.

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London, Britain March 12, 2019. Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as beautiful as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up purple blouse with a tie as she spent time with kids at the center. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the great look with loose hair, black shoes and a small clutch. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Judging by the pictures that have surfaced from the event, a good time was had by all.

It was just Middleton’s latest example showing off her great fashion sense. Here are some of her other unforgettable moments.

“Today The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre @HF_CC to see how @LeapLambeth are using the Parent and Infant Relationship Service (PAIRS) to support parents, carers and their children,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

