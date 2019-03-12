Kim Kardashian Continues Her Prisoner Release Advocacy With Incredible Offer

Kim Kardashian has offered to pay five years of rent for Matthew Charles, a prisoner who was recently released under the First Step Act signed by President Donald Trump.

“Now, all… I have to do is find the place,” Charles told the USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee on Monday night, after he was initially denied housing in Nashville.

He shared that he had been able to buy a car since being released from prison in January, after being convicted of a non-violent drug offense.

But when it finally came to finding his own place he wasn’t able to rent a townhouse on the “basis of his criminal history” and “lack of credit” since he had been behind bars for the last 20 years.

“Kim [Kardashian] did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it because it’s to [sic] good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me,” Charles shared in a Facebook post Sunday.

“God is good! What the devil meant for bad, God reversed again, for my good,” he added. “Thank you Kim Kardashian-West and Tracy for the love shown to me when I was locked up. And now that I’m free my heart is enlarged.”

It came after he had previously shared with the outlet that he was feeling very discouraged because he just wanted to get on with having that "second chance."

“I’m pretty distraught about it because it’s not allowing me to have a full second chance,” the recently released prisoner shared last Friday. Kardashian’s people caught wind of the story and reached out to Charles through his friend, Tim Hardiman.

“He’s [Charles] been humbled by the response we’ve gotten since the story was published,” Hardiman shared. “We’re still looking for a place that’s a good fit for him. Kim’s generosity has made that a lot easier.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star made headlines last year after she got involved in petitioning the president in commuting the life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time, non-violent drug offender.