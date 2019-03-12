The Liberal Jihad Against Tucker Carlson

On the show today we get into the latest attempt by the progressive Gestapo to destroy someone who refuses to live on their thought plantation and how Tucker Carlson is standing up to the liberal mob. Plus, we discuss how more than 2,000 illegal aliens are reportedly quarantined due to communicable diseases and how the Democratic primary is embracing the concept of reparations for slavery, which could be the dumbest idea in a party of dumb ideas.

Listen to the show:

Leftists have set their sights on Tucker Carlson this week, pretending to be outraged about wise-cracking jokes told on a radio show more than a decade ago. The progressive purity Gestapo demands absolute obedience, anything short of that must be destroyed. Tucker, to his credit, refused to cave and is standing strong, refusing to apologize for jokes dating back to 2006. (RELATED: Conservatives Strike Back At Media Matters For Tucker Carlson Hit Job)

Still, this Jihad continues and is being perpetrated not just by activists but by journalists as well. Maybe it’s time to hold liberals to their own standards? Maybe, until leftists start to live by the rules they set for others, conservatives hold them to their rules and institute an advertising boycott too? Human decency is too much to expect, maybe it’s time for some of their own medicine?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is currently holding more than 2,000 illegal aliens in quarantine because there is reportedly an outbreak among the illegals of contagious diseases that have largely been eradicated in the U.S. This news is odd considering how liberals attacked Laura Ingraham a few months ago for saying this very same thing, now liberal outlets have been forced to report it because the problem has grown beyond their ability to ignore it.

Democrats are starting to rush toward the idea of reparations for slavery. Out of ideas the American people support, pandering is all the rage on the left and there is no greater pander than the idea of big government checks for free. The party is now supporting the concept of taking money from people who’ve done nothing wrong and giving it to people who haven’t been wronged because people were wronged more than 150 years ago.

A hipster threatened to sue because an article in a magazine about how hipsters look alike used his picture. Only the picture wasn’t of him, which proved the point of the article. You can’t make any of this stuff up; it’s all too real.

