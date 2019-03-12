Lori Loughlin Said She’s In ‘Complete Denial’ About Daughter Going Off To College In 2017 Interview

Lori Loughlin said she’s in “complete denial” about daughter Isabella Giannulli going away to college in a 2017 interview that surfaced Tuesday amid college scam bribe allegations against the actress.

“I think I’m in complete denial,” the 54-year-old actress shared with co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb during her appearance on the “Today” show two years ago when asked about her daughter leaving for college in the fall. (RELATED: Universities Took $600M Tied To Muslim Nations While Forming US Curricula For Teaching About Middle East)

WATCH:

“When I think about it too much, it will make me cry,” she added. “Yeah, I got to stop.”

In the same clip, her daughter Isabella talked about wanting to follow in her mom’s acting footsteps and work in movies or TV.

“I just love all of it,” Giannulli shared. “I’d be happy to do anything.”

The old video comes to light following reports earlier in the day that alleged the “Full House” actress and Felicity Huffman were just a handful of parents who had been named in a college admission scandal that included people paying up to $6.5 million to get their kids into elite universities. (RELATED: Black Caucus Got $500,000 For Underprivileged Youth Scholarships, But Blew It On Limos, Luxury and Rappers)

“We believe everyone charged here today had a role in fostering a culture of corruption and greed that created an uneven playing field for students trying to get into these schools the right way through hard work, good grades and community service,” John Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge, explained.

Court documents stated that Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin’s younger daughter, Olivia Jade, has a YouTube Channel and in a video that surfaced after the allegations about the college bribe scam hit, she bragged about going to college to party.

WATCH:

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try and balance it all,” Jade previously explained in a video from August 2018.

“But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying.…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know,” she added.