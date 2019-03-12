Celebrate Lori Loughlin’s Indictment With Her Hottest Looks

From Full House to the big house?

Famous Full House actress Lori Loughlin, better known as “Becky” on the show, is in major trouble for allegedly bribing the University of Southern California (USC) into accepting her daughters.

Loughlin was “among 50” people charged in a massive college bribery investigation, and she wasn’t the only celebrity who got caught. Actress Felicity Huffman was also charged in the scheme. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Loughlin, for her part, is alleged to have paid bribes in the range of $500,000 in order to help her daughters be granted admission. This entire story is one of the most absurd things that I have ever seen in my life, and now, Loughlin could be looking at some serious jail time with the FBI involved.

It’s a sad day for all of us, especially all of us who grew up loving the show. But, what better way to cheer ourselves up than a slideshow of America’s favorite mom. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Check out her best photos here: