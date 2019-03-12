Mike Tyson: I Wouldn’t Let My Kid Near Michael Jackson

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson says he wouldn’t have let his children hang around Michael Jackson.

During an appearance on actor Michael Rapaport’s podcast, Tyson said that while he was a fan of Jackson’s music, he wouldn’t have let his children near him. This comes following the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which detailed sexual abuse allegations against the late pop star. (RELATED: UK Michael Jackson Fans Protest Broadcast Of ‘Leaving Neverland.’)

“I have an 8-year-old kid. I wouldn’t let Michael hang out with my kid. I wouldn’t let my kid go over to Michael’s house. I love Michael. Ya know what I mean? Michael has a reputation of this,” Tyson said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson Weighs In On McGregor Vs. Mayweather Match)

Tyson himself was convicted of rape in 1992, and served three years in prison. Jackson himself was accused of sexually abusing minors throughout his career, but was never convicted. He did pay out a $23 million settlement to one of his accusers in 1993.

Jackson denied all allegations against him throughout his life. The singer died in 2009 at the age of 50.

